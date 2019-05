Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matt Grzelcyk picked up two goals in the Boston Bruins’ 6-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final. That earned him this week’s VA Hero of the Week honors. To learn more visit www.nesn.com/veteran.