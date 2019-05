Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug laid down the biggest hit of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs thus far on Monday night in Game 1 vs. the St. Louis Blues.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt details the monster hit in this week’s VA Hero Of The Week proudly presented by VA Healthcare. Watch the video above to hear about Krug’s hit accomplishments.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports