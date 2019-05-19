Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and that surely is the case when it comes to Vladamir Guererro and his son, Vlad Jr.

Since joining the Toronto Blue Jays on April 26, Vlad Jr. hasn’t been afraid to step up at the plate. In fact, the 20-year-old third baseman has left quite a mark on the team this week alone, hitting four home runs in the last six days.

It all started Tuesday with Vlad Jr.’s first-ever MLB homer, beating out Danny Ainge’s record for youngest player in team history to knock one out of the park by 18 days:

Vlad Jr's first homer was a BOMB. pic.twitter.com/UPIathDJjo — MLB (@MLB) May 15, 2019

But he didn’t stop there, hitting his second MLB dinger that very same evening.

Three days later, Vlad launched his third-career home run against the Chicago White Sox.

Which leads us to Sunday’s match, where he crushed the fourth of his MLB career — and the week.

Make that 4 HR for Vlad Jr. this week. pic.twitter.com/2NKW4LXvrF — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2019

This kid’s already a stud, just like his dad.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images