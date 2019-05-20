Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has had himself quite a week, so it’s no surprise he’s being recognized for his success.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ rookie third baseman is the most recent person to be dubbed “American League Player of the Week” on Monday thanks to a stellar week at the plate. In fact, he hit his first four home runs of his MLB career just in the last week.

He even broke Danny Ainge’s record Tuesday for youngest player to hit a home run in Blue Jays history with his first-ever major league dinger hit.

The first Major League Award of Vlad Jr.'s career! 🏆 Congratulations, Vladdy! #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/Q5CiHtoVBT — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 20, 2019

Seems like the Jays have quite the prodigy on their hands.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images