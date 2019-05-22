Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coming into the season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the unanimous pick to be the American League Rookie of the Year In 2019.

But the Toronto Blue Jays super prospect has some pretty stiff competition coming from within his own division.

Michael Chavis has emerged as a contender in the RoY conversation as the Boston Red Sox second baseman has taken the Majors by storm since his call up on April 19.

And like Red Sox fans, Guerrero Jr. has become a pretty big fan of the 23-year-old slugger, and acknowledged his chances for Chavis beating him out for the award.

“First of all, Chavis is a great human being. He’s a good player, an excellent hitter,” Guerrero Jr. told The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “If he keeps working hard he could be Rookie of the Year.”

Chavis got a week’s head start on Guerrero, who debuted April 26 and stumbled a bit out of the gate but bounced back to earn American League Player of the Week honors.

Needless to say, it could be a pretty memorable summer watching these two duke it out for Rookie of the Year honors.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images