It was No. 4 horse War of Will that emerged victorious at Saturday’s 144th Preakness Stakes, taking home the top prize after a fight to the finish.

War of Will started back in the fourth position, but was able to sneak through an opening down the homestretch, holding on to the lead for good. It was the second win for both jockey Tyler Gaffalione and trainer Mark Casse, as they look to secure the Triple Crown.

Check it out:

From the middle of the chaos of the #KYDerby, to the winner of the #Preakness. War of Will takes the second jewel of the Triple Crown. pic.twitter.com/MzXHpj0GPr — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 18, 2019

The Belmont Stakes, the third race of the Triple Crown, is scheduled for Saturday, June 8.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images