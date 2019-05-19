It was No. 4 horse War of Will that emerged victorious at Saturday’s 144th Preakness Stakes, taking home the top prize after a fight to the finish.
War of Will started back in the fourth position, but was able to sneak through an opening down the homestretch, holding on to the lead for good. It was the second win for both jockey Tyler Gaffalione and trainer Mark Casse, as they look to secure the Triple Crown.
Check it out:
The Belmont Stakes, the third race of the Triple Crown, is scheduled for Saturday, June 8.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images