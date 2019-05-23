Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Golden State Warriors are headed to their fifth consecutive NBA Finals, but there already is plenty of talk about whether the team can keep their stacked lineup together next season.

Rumors are swirling around the potential free-agency of Kevin Durant — who has been spending plenty of time on Twitter while dealing with an injury. Klay Thompson also will hit unrestricted free agency.

But Warriors owner Joe Lacob remains “confident” that the team can re-sign both superstars.

“The season is still ongoing. We are not finished. I have no new ideas or data for you,” Lacob told The Athletic. “We love Klay and KD and intend to attempt to re-sign them. Period. I am confident about BOTH of them. But it is their choice to do what is best for them. They have earned that right.

”Our goal is to keep our team together. We are pretty good.”

The Warriors will have to work some magic with the salary cap to retain both players, who likely would have to be up for some kind of pay cut if they intend to stay in the Bay Area.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images