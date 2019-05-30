Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

History will be made Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The NBA Finals will be played north of the border for the first team in league history when the Toronto Raptors host the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. The Raptors claimed the Eastern Conference by ousting the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in six games, while the two-time defending champion Warriors breezed past the Portland Trail Blazers in a Western Conference finals sweep.

Golden State will be without Kevin Durant, who hasn’t played since Game 5 of his team’s second-round series due to a calf injury.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 1 online:

When: Thursday, May 30 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images