The Golden State Warriors took a 2-0 series lead over the Portland Trail Blazers with a dramatic win on Tuesday night, but they’ll look to take a commanding 3-0 stance Saturday night at Moda Center.
It looked as though Portland had Game 2 under control, maintaining a double-digit lead for much of the second half, but the Warriors kicked it up a notch in the fourth quarter, downing their Damian Lillard and Blazers.
Despite the loss of Kevin Durant, Golden State has yet to skip a beat.
Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Game 3 online:
When: Saturday, May 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images