Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Portland Trail Blazers’ cute run to the Western Conference finals could come to an end Monday night.

The Blazers, trailing 3-0 in the best-of-seven-series, will host the Golden State Warriors in a do-or-die Game 4 at Moda Center. Will Damian Lillard help the Blazers stave off elimination? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Game 4 online:

When: Monday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images