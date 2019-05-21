The Portland Trail Blazers’ cute run to the Western Conference finals could come to an end Monday night.
The Blazers, trailing 3-0 in the best-of-seven-series, will host the Golden State Warriors in a do-or-die Game 4 at Moda Center. Will Damian Lillard help the Blazers stave off elimination? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Game 4 online:
When: Monday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images