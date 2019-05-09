Watch All Nine Pitches Of Chris Sale’s ‘Immaculate Inning’ Vs. Orioles

Chris Sale continues to turn things around.

The Boston Red Sox ace has been taking massive strides in the right direction over his last few starts, and Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles was his best thus far.

Sale went eight innings, allowing just one run and striking out 14. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth.

But no inning was more impressive than Sale’s seventh, in which he struck out Hanser Alberto, Dwight Smith Jr. and Stevie Wilkerson in nine pitches.

Here’s a look at all nine.

9 pitches. 9 strikes. 3 outs. That's what we call, immaculate. pic.twitter.com/8jAlyE0T4V — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2019

Yup. Sale’s back.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images