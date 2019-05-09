Watch Andrew Benintendi Crush Go-Ahead Homer In 12th Inning Vs. Orioles

On a night the Boston Red Sox bats couldn’t get it going, Andrew Benintendi delivered a much-needed blast.

The Red Sox and Orioles needed extra innings to determine a winner of their three-game set at Camden Yards. With the American League East foes deadlocked at one in the 12th inning, Benintendi provided what would be the game-winning run when he smoked a two-out solo shot to right field.

Benny sending us back home with a dub! pic.twitter.com/owWqGAdMvL — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2019

Benintendi’s fourth round-tripper of the season helped the Red Sox boost their record to .500 (19-19) for the first time since the second game of the campaign.

It should be noted that Benintendi wouldn’t have had the opportunity to deliver in the clutch had it not been for Jackie Bradley Jr. Boston’s center fielder quite literally robbed a victory from Baltimore with a home-run saving catch in the 11th inning, much to the chagrin of Trey Mancini and the O’s.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images