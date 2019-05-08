Watch Athletics Pitcher Mike Fiers Complete Second Career No-Hitter

Mike Fiers could not be solved Tuesday night at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Fiers was masterful against the Cincinnati Reds, who failed to record a hit against the veteran right-hander. The 33-year-old emptied the tank to toss his second career no-hitter, tossing 131 pitches over nine innings in which the Reds only collected three base runners: one via fielding error and two via walk. Fiers logged six strikeouts, including the last out in the bottom half of the ninth.

You can check out the final out of Fiers’ latest no-no in the first video and all 27 outs in the second:

Fiers became the 35th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to throw multiple no-hitters. His first came with the Houston Astros in August 2015 when he stymied the Los Angeles Dodgers. His performance also marked the second straight season in which the Athletics owned the campaign’s first no-hitter. Sean Manaea impressively coasted through the Boston Red Sox’s loaded lineup in late April of last year.

Oakland had dropped eight of its last nine games entering Tuesday’s contest, so the club surely is hoping Fiers’ dazzling outing can spark a win streak.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images