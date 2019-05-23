Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Wednesday being Julian Edelman’s birthday, the New England Patriots made sure to fill Twitter and Instagram with as much flying squirrel content as possible. Fresh off a new contract extension, the Kent State product had plenty of birthday wishes to sift through.

Edelman’s energetic ways give him an advantage on the football field, but what we don’t always get to hear is what he says while on the gridiron. The Patriots did us a service Wednesday by posting their best mic’d up moments from Edelman’s career.

Take a look:

If squirrels could talk. Best of @edelman11 mic'd up. pic.twitter.com/diLY1SEBm4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 22, 2019

We’d give him a contract extension solely off this video, but a Super Bowl MVP helps, too.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Edelman’s extension is a two-year deal that will keep him in New England through 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images