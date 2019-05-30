Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Bill Belichick might be known as a relatively low-key guy, but credit to him, he can emphatically wave a flag.

The Boston Bruins are set to take on the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at TD Garden in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, and they tabbed the New England Patriots head coach as the fan banner captain.

It was tough to outdo the Game 1 banner captains, which were eight members of the 2011 Cup-winning Bruins team, but Belichick did a pretty good job.

The fans certainly liked it, take a look (if you’re having trouble viewing the video, click here).

A job well done. 👍@Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and @SpOlympicsMA athlete James Coffey have @tdgarden absolutely bumping as tonight’s Fan Banner Captains! pic.twitter.com/5B3Q84WLzK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 30, 2019

The Bruins likely are hoping this is their last home game, but if it isn’t, it’ll be fascinating to see who they can get for Game 5.

