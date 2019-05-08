Watch Blues Advance To Western Conference Final With Game 7 Double OT Goal

The St. Louis Blues needed a hero Tuesday night, and it was only fitting Patrick Maroon answered the bell.

The Blues are onto the Western Conference Final thanks in large to Maroon, who delivered the series-clinching goal in Game 7 against the Dallas Stars. The St. Louis native cleaned up a Robert Thomas shot and snuck a rebound past Ben Bishop to send Scottrade Center into an absolute frenzy.

Aside from his hometown roots, it appears some divine intervention paved the way for Maroon to notch the game-winner. As St. Louis radio host Sammy Stava pointed out one day prior to the winner-take-all tilt, the writing was on the wall for the Blues’ No. 7.

Game 7 on May 7th at 7:00? Patrick Maroon is scoring the GWG tomorrow. Book it. #STLBlues — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) May 6, 2019

Of course.

St. Louis’ Western Conference Final opponent will be determined Wednesday night when the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks battle in their own Game 7 at SAP Center.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images