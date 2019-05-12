Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — It’s only appropriate that Bobby Orr served as the honorary banner captain on Mother’s Day.

The Bruins legend just celebrated the 49th anniversary of “The Goal” that won Boston the Stanley Cup in 1970 on Mother’s Day and became the latest Boston athlete to wave the flag and hype up the TD Garden ahead of Game 2 between the B’s and Carolina Hurricanes.

Bruins fans have seen Jaylen Brown, Julian Edelman, David Andrews, Johnny Bucyk and Aly Raisman, to name a few, take part in the pregame ceremony. Now they can add Orr to the list.

TD Garden showed the famous goal on the jumbotron, as well as other highlights from Orr’s career before the 71-year-old was shown waving the flag and getting the crowd ready.

Take a look:

Bobby Orr and John Dunleavy getting the @NHLBruins fans goin' for Game 2 at @tdgarden! pic.twitter.com/euSRhitygA — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 12, 2019

Awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images