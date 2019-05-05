Watch Brad Marchand Score Insurance Goal For Bruins In Game 5 Vs. Blue Jackets

BOSTON — Make that 2-0, Bruins.

Boston was holding on to a slim 1-0 lead heading into the third period of its second-round, Game 5 matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Columbus netminder Sergei Bobrovsky made a nice initial save when Brad Marchand took Connor Clifton’s cross-crease feed, but Marchand didn’t let the second chance get away from him as he beat Bobrovsky with the rebound at the 4:51 mark.

Take a look:

What a beauty.

The B’s are looking to hang on to take a 3-2 series lead before it shifts back to Columbus for Game 6.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images