Welcome to Major League Baseball, Austin Riley.

After spending five seasons in the minor leagues, the 22-year-old Atlanta Braves prospect made his major league debut Wednesday night and made sure to leave his mark. In his second-ever at-bat with the Braves, Riley crushed a 2-1 pitch over the center field wall.

Take a look:

Riley was the 41st overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft — and it looks like that pick could pay off.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images