After an empty-netter put the Bruins up 4-2 late in the third period of Thursday’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, Boston refused to let their foot off the gas.
Right wing Chris Wagner flew up the left side, blowing past the Carolina defenders before using a great move to go five-hole on Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek.
Watch Wagner put the B’s up 5-2:
This one really put the nail in the coffin and sent TD Garden into a frenzy.
The Bruins now lead the Eastern Conference Final 1-0. Game 2 will be Sunday at TD Garden, with puck drop set for 3 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images