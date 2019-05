Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — After taking a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Bruins continued to add to their lead in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final against the Carolina Hurricanes with a goal scored by one of Boston’s youngest players.

With Carolina netminder Petr Mrazek out of position, Connor Clifton took advantage of an open net to give Boston a 3-0 lead. In fact, it was his first-ever NHL goal.

Check it out:

First NHL goal in the Conference Finals. That's one special #BudLightBeauty. pic.twitter.com/W6CspDN87s — NHL (@NHL) May 12, 2019

Good timing for the 24-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images