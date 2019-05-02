Watch Bruins’ David Pastrnak Open Scoring In Game 4 With One-Timer

The Boston Bruins really needed David Pastrnak to start looking more like himself, and he did that just minutes into Game 4.

The star winger has not been his usual shot-happy, goal-scoring self at times this postseason, but just 3:33 into the first period of Thursday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Pastrnak lit the lamp.

Charlie McAvoy fired a nice pass from the point diagonally over to Pastrnak, who was just beside the dot. The winger one-timed a shot on net, which Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky got a piece of, however it trickled in to give the B’s the 1-0 lead.

Take a look.

It was Pastrnak’s fourth goal of the postseason and second of the second round.

