The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League grabbed a win Wednesday to end round-robin play in the Memorial Cup thanks to a late, game-winning goal from a Boston Bruins’ prospect.

Jakub Lauko ripped a wrist shot past Halifax Mooseheads goaltender Alexis Gravel with 55 seconds left for his second goal in three Memorial Cup games. He now has five points over that span.

Check out the goal below:

Lauko, 19, collected 21 goals and 20 assists in 44 games for Rouyn-Noranda this season.

The Bruins selected the Czech Republican forward with the 77th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images