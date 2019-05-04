Watch Celtics Honor John Havlicek With Video, Moment Of Silence At Game 3

The death of Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek has been met with an outpouring of support from all corners of basketball. The Celtics paid tribute to the legend Friday night at TD Garden.

Prior to their Game 3 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Celtics held a moment of silence in remembrance of Havlicek.

The Celtics wore black warmup shirts with Havlicek’s No. 17 on the front prior to the pregame moment of silence. Check it out:

A moment of silence for John Havlicek 💚 pic.twitter.com/RFIwsNHFpC — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 4, 2019

TD Garden responded with loud cheers the minute Havlicek’s No. 17 was displayed on the jumbotron.

During the game’s first media timeout, the Celtics played a tribute video showing highlights of Havlicek’s historic career, which was followed by a standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd.

Havlicek played more minutes in a Celtics uniform that anyone in team history.

