A telltale sign of the NBA offseason’s arrival is pickup game highlights, and have no fear, they are here.
Jaylen Brown kicked off his summer with a trip to Egypt, but in between visiting the pyramids and taking pictures with camels, the 22-year-old found time to hoop at Cairo American College. Those playing pickup with him were treated to a bit of a show, including a nasty crossover featuring a nutmeg dribble.
Check it out:
Summer finally is here!
Pickup games in tiny gyms are what make the world go round, and Brown is doing his part.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images