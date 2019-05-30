Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A telltale sign of the NBA offseason’s arrival is pickup game highlights, and have no fear, they are here.

Jaylen Brown kicked off his summer with a trip to Egypt, but in between visiting the pyramids and taking pictures with camels, the 22-year-old found time to hoop at Cairo American College. Those playing pickup with him were treated to a bit of a show, including a nasty crossover featuring a nutmeg dribble.

Check it out:

Summer finally is here!

Pickup games in tiny gyms are what make the world go round, and Brown is doing his part.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images