Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — With Weymouth, Mass. on his back, the local boy put the Bruins ahead in Game 2.

Charlie Coyle got things going as the B’s try to double their series lead on the St. Louis Blues in Stanley Cup Final, scoring early in the first period to make things 1-0.

Blues forward Sammy Blais was whistled for goaltender interference after barreling into Tuukka Rask on a net drive, putting the B’s on the power play.

After a couple of unsuccessful entries, David Pastrnak gained the zone and weaved into the middle before gliding a pass to Jake DeBrusk on the boards. DeBrusk then scooted one to the slot, where Coyle beat Jordan Binnington five-hole at 4:44.

That’s one he’ll remember for some time.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images