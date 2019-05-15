Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the first period of Game 3, the Boston Bruins were outshot a whopping 20-6 by the Carolina Hurricanes.

But early in the second period of the Eastern Conference Final matchup, it was Chris Wagner that scored the first goal of the game. Shortly thereafter, Brad Marchand made it 2-0.

Joakim Nordstrom capped off a tremendous shift in both ends by gaining possession in the circle and skating toward the net. Instead of firing a shot, he slipped a pass to the far post, where Wagner was waiting to redirect the puck past Curtis McElhinney at 1:21.

Take a look:

It was Wagner’s second goal of the postseason.

Then with Nino Niederreiter in the penalty box, Marchand scored his sixth goal of the postseason.

The winger made a tremendous move in the offensive zone to create some separation and get a backhanded shot off from the slot. While in flight, the puck hit off of Carolina defenseman Calvin de Haan and in, making it 2-0 B’s.

Brad Marchand scored a power-play goal to give the @NHLBruins a 2-0 lead in Game 3. He paces the team with 16 points in the 2019 #StanleyCup Playoffs (6-10—16 in 16 GP). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/bNtd7WYapO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 15, 2019

The B’s currently lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images