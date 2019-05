Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — What a game.

The Bruins took a 5-0 lead on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final just 1:10 into the third period thanks to a goal netted by David Backes with plenty traffic in front of the Canes’ net. Defenseman Torey Krug earned his third assist of the game on the play.

Take a look:

TD Garden erupted in “We want the Cup” chants shortly after.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images