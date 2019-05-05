Watch David Krejci Give Bruins 1-0 Lead In Game 5 Vs. Blue Jackets

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have struck first.

After a scoreless first period, Boston wasted no time taking a 1-0 lead in the first two minutes of its second-round Stanley Cup playoff series Game 5 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

David Backes dropped the puck back to Jake DeBrusk after taking it from Artemi Panarin before DeBrusk slid it cross-ice to David Krejci. The center beat Sergei Bobrovsky just 1:39 into the period to bring the TD Garden to its feet.

Take a look:

The B’s look to push the Blue Jackets to the brink of elimination with a win.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images