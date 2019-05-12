Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz may be retired, but he certainly hasn’t left the Boston limelight.

Instead of Fenway Park, Big Papi’s stage Saturday was the Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion in Boston’s seaport district.

The Boston Red Sox legend spoke at Regis College’s Commencement ceremony and, to no one’s surprise, was serenaded by “Papi! Papi!” chants following his speech. Ortiz received an honorary doctorate of law.

The 43-year-old delivered the emotional speech to Regis’ graduating class, which included his oldest daughter, Jessica Ortiz.

"One of the most important things for me was confidence, it is everything. Every time I stepped up to the plate I was confident in myself. Because I was smart, I was prepared, I worked hard and I had the support of my family and friends." – @davidortiz at #Regis2019 commencement. — Regis College (@RegisCollege_MA) May 11, 2019

Ortiz highlighted the importance of education, hard work and family during the speech.

His sign-off? “God bless, peace out and go Sox.”

No wonder they responded with an ovation.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images