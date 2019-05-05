Watch David Pastrnak Give Bruins 4-3 Lead In Final Two Minutes Of Game 5

BOSTON — David Pastrnak is back.

After the B’s let up a goal to the Columbus Blue Jackets to cut their lead to 2-1, Boston responded just a minute later to go back up by two thanks to David Pastrnak.

After Tuukka Rask made a huge save at the other end, Pastrnak rushed up the wing before sniping it past the Blue Jackets netminder with 8:44 left in Game 5 on Saturday night. But the two teams traded goals to make it 3-3 in the final five minutes of Game 5 at TD Garden.

But with just 1:28 left, Brad Marchand fed the puck cross-ice to his linemate and Pastrnak deflected the puck past Bobrovsky who tried to make the sprawling save.

Take a look:

That was Pastrnak’s second goal of the game.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images