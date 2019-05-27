Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s so close, we can almost taste it.

The Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues will take the ice at TD Garden on Monday night for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. And with the Bruins getting a significant amount of time off before the series, it’s safe to say that the excitement around Boston has been bubbling in anticipation of the series getting underway.

With injury reports and media day antics all in the rearview mirror, it’s time to play hockey. And there might not be a better way to get ready for Game 1 than this trailer released by the NHL.

Here’s hoping you’re not near any walls right now, because you might just be tempted to run through the dang thing.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images