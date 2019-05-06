Watch Giants’ Pablo Sandoval Pitch Scoreless Eighth Inning Vs. Reds

Pablo Sandoval’s tenure with the Boston Red Sox was interesting, to put it politely. His second go-round with the San Fransisco Giants has been much smoother, but it received a fun ripple on Monday afternoon, with a little Red Sox twist.
The third baseman got an opportunity on the bump for the Giants in the eighth inning of their matchup with the Cincinnati Reds. Sandoval pitched a scoreless inning as San Fransisco’s fifth reliever of the day, tossing just ten pitches. Check out his final two outs of the inning:
Former Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz got the start for the Giants, but gave up seven earned runs in just an inning and two-thirds.
So yes, Sandoval pitched in a game that Pomeranz started and had better numbers than right-hander.
Sandoval’s response to his sharp inning on the mound was even better than his performance.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
