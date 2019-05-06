Watch Giants’ Pablo Sandoval Pitch Scoreless Eighth Inning Vs. Reds

Pablo Sandoval’s tenure with the Boston Red Sox was interesting, to put it politely. His second go-round with the San Fransisco Giants has been much smoother, but it received a fun ripple on Monday afternoon, with a little Red Sox twist.

The third baseman got an opportunity on the bump for the Giants in the eighth inning of their matchup with the Cincinnati Reds. Sandoval pitched a scoreless inning as San Fransisco’s fifth reliever of the day, tossing just ten pitches. Check out his final two outs of the inning:

Good things happen when you #LetPabloPitch pic.twitter.com/LqZywlQxLA — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 6, 2019

Former Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz got the start for the Giants, but gave up seven earned runs in just an inning and two-thirds.

So yes, Sandoval pitched in a game that Pomeranz started and had better numbers than right-hander.

Pablo Sandoval pitched in a game that was started by Drew Pomeranz. And he pitched better than Pomeranz. pic.twitter.com/w7fUSlGYOX — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 6, 2019

Sandoval’s response to his sharp inning on the mound was even better than his performance.

Pablo Sandoval: "Pitching is not easy. But it's easy for me because I don't care." — Kerry Crowley (@KO_Crowley) May 6, 2019

