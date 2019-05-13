Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics roller coaster season came to a crashing end in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, but some of the players are managing to enjoy their respective offseasons.

Gordon Hayward is using the first few weeks of the offseason to spend some time with his family. Thanks to Robyn Hayward’s Instagram story, we have some footage of their vacation to Disney World. Thankfully, we were blessed with a video of the Celtics forward on a carousel with his daughters. Take a look:

Gordon might need a bigger horse next time pic.twitter.com/0DXTIdJQy3 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 13, 2019

Right about now is where we’d normally insert a line about Hayward avoiding Disney’s roller coasters since he spent all season riding one, but we’ll restrain, no matter how tempting it might be.

Hayward recently said that he’s looking forward to having a full, healthy offseason, without having to rehab an injuries. Who can blame him? The 29-year-old worked tirelessly last summer (and regular season) to rehab his ankle in order to return in time for Boston’s season opener.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images