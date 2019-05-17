Emotions were high, in a good way, Thursday night at PNC Arena.
The Boston Bruins finished off a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final with a 4-0 victory in Game 4.
After the game, Bruins captain Zdeno Chara — who did not play — dashed onto the ice to join his teammates in the celebration.
As the Bruins were celebrating, Chara gave fellow defenseman John Moore, who slotted into the lineup in Chara’s absence, a big hug, and cameras were there to catch the moment.
Take a look:
Awesome.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images