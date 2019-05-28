Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

J.D. Martinez’s 10th home run of the season wasn’t exactly a no-doubter.

The veteran slugger launched an opposite-field homer in the sixth inning of the Boston Red Sox’s series-opening win over the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park. The round-tripper didn’t fit the mold of Martinez’s typical highlight-reel blasts, however, as it required a little help from Indians right fielder Oscar Mercado to lift over the fence.

Hey, you’ll take it any way you can get it.

Martinez touched ’em all once again two innings later, but this one left the yard in a hurry.

The Red Sox look to extend their win streak to three Tuesday night when they take the field for the middle contest of their three-game set with the Indians.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images