Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. Rob Home Run To Save Red Sox In 11th Inning

While it has not been the most impressive offensive outings, the Boston Red Sox provided a couple of “wow” moments against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

First Chris Sale tore threw the O’s lineup, tossing an “immaculate inning,” in the seventh. Then as the game tumbled into extra innings, Jackie Bradley Jr. came up to the save the day in the 11th.

Trey Mancini launched what appeared to be the game-winning home run in the bottom of the 11th, but the Boston center fielder got well above the wall to bring it back.

Say what you will about his offense, but we just found out why Alex Cora keeps the Gold Glover out there.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images