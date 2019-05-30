Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The fourth line continues to bring it in the playoffs.

This time, it was Joakim Nordstrom with an all-around great effort to help the Bruins retake the lead in the first period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues.

Nordstrom intercepted a David Perron pass in Boston’s offensive zone. The puck eventually trickled behind the net, where Sean Kuraly pounced on it and fed it in front. Nordstrom played the pass off his skate to his backhand, then beat Jordan Binnington five hole to make it 2-1 at 10:17.

