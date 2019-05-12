Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman celebrated his college graduation much like anyone else: By talking to Danny Amendola on FaceTime immediately after.

The New England Patriots wide receiver received his diploma from Kent State on Saturday. It was an eventful day, which featured Edelman giving high-fives to his fellow grads and getting roasted on Twitter by Tom Brady.

But shortly after Edelman crossed the stage, he chatted on the phone with his good friend Amendola, who now plays for the Detroit Lions.

The NFL caught some of the conversation on video, which you can see in the tweet below.

The rivalry between Kent State and Texas Tech never has been more intense.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images