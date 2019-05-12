There are hype men, and then there’s Julian Edelman.
The New England Patriots receiver graduated from Kent State on Saturday, a whopping 13 years after he first stepped foot in Kent, Ohio. And after receiving his degree, Edelman ran past his fellow graduates, hyping them up and throwing high-fives along the way.
Take a look:
What a moment for the 32-year-old.
Of course, Edelman couldn’t get through his big day without receiving a little shade Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images