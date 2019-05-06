Watch Kyle Lowry Get Into Argument With Fan During 76ers-Raptors Game 4

by on Sun, May 5, 2019 at 10:18PM

Well, this was unexpected.

The Toronto Raptors had just started to charge up the court with less than five minutes left in the first half of Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series when Kyle Lowry apparently tripped up Tobias Harris, who was retreating back on to defense. One fan sitting courtside wasn’t too happy with Lowry, and made sure he let the Raptors’ guard know it after the whistle.

And yes, Lowry fired back.

Take a look:

It doesn’t seem like this series could get any more intense, but we’re sure it probably will somehow.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties