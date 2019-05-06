Watch Kyle Lowry Get Into Argument With Fan During 76ers-Raptors Game 4

Well, this was unexpected.

The Toronto Raptors had just started to charge up the court with less than five minutes left in the first half of Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series when Kyle Lowry apparently tripped up Tobias Harris, who was retreating back on to defense. One fan sitting courtside wasn’t too happy with Lowry, and made sure he let the Raptors’ guard know it after the whistle.

And yes, Lowry fired back.

Take a look:

Lowry and a fan having a discussion 😳 pic.twitter.com/phj2csswrj — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 5, 2019

It doesn’t seem like this series could get any more intense, but we’re sure it probably will somehow.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports Images