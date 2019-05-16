Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Turns out the Ice Horse has ice in his veins.

As if Michael Chavis had to prove anything else to Boston Red Sox fans, the 23-year-old proved Tuesday evening he has a clutch gene.

Chavis knocked a base hit a first-pitch single up the middle in the bottom of the 10th inning to plate Xander Bogaerts from second and give the Red Sox a 6-5 win.

The legend has it that Paul Revere rode an ice horse on his famous ride. (MLB x @BankofAmerica) pic.twitter.com/xUSOfIBkTG — MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2019

Chavis has lept into the hearts of Red Sox with his ability to launch mammoth home runs, and now he’s out here winning ball games in extra innings.

