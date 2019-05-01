Watch Mookie Betts, Mitch Moreland Crush Homers In Red Sox’s Win Over A’s

The Boston Red Sox’s win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night had a little bit of everything.

The Red Sox received a stellar eight-inning outing from Rick Porcello, played stellar defense and also walloped a pair of home runs.

Mookie Betts got Boston on the board in the first inning at Fenway Park when he smacked his sixth home run of the season. The reigning American League MVP jumped all over a 1-0 Aaron Brooks fastball left over the plate and parked it in the center-field bleachers.

There he goes again… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OzdAhctQxy — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 30, 2019

Mitch Moreland followed suit in the fourth inning. With the Red Sox leading the A’s 2-0, the first baseman roped a two-run round-tripper to nearly the same spot as Betts and doubled the home team’s lead.

A swing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/Yw8WL7YE8V — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 1, 2019

The Red Sox went on to claim a 5-1 win and will look to complete a three-game sweep of the A’s when the two sides meet for the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images