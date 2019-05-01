Watch Mookie Betts, Mitch Moreland Crush Homers In Red Sox’s Win Over A’s

by on Wed, May 1, 2019 at 6:57AM

The Boston Red Sox’s win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night had a little bit of everything.

The Red Sox received a stellar eight-inning outing from Rick Porcello, played stellar defense and also walloped a pair of home runs.

Mookie Betts got Boston on the board in the first inning at Fenway Park when he smacked his sixth home run of the season. The reigning American League MVP jumped all over a 1-0 Aaron Brooks fastball left over the plate and parked it in the center-field bleachers.

Mitch Moreland followed suit in the fourth inning. With the Red Sox leading the A’s 2-0, the first baseman roped a two-run round-tripper to nearly the same spot as Betts and doubled the home team’s lead.

The Red Sox went on to claim a 5-1 win and will look to complete a three-game sweep of the A’s when the two sides meet for the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Watching NESNgo on an iPhone or iPad?
Enable location settings. Visit NESN.com/NESNgoFAQ to learn how.

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties