Watch New Patriots Pass Rusher Chase Winovich Talk Trash To Kyler Murray

It’s not going to take New England Patriots fans very long to fall in love with Chase Winovich.

The Patriots grabbed the Michigan product with the 77th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Aside from filling a need on the defensive line, Winovich certainly will provide an energy boost with his love for the game.

Winovich’s passion for football frequently is manifested through trash talk, and it appears the pass rusher’s barbs aren’t limited to the gridiron. At a recent networking event held by The Marketing Arm, Winovich talked a little smack to Kyler Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Unfortunately for Winovich, he’ll have to wait until the 2020 season for his chance to sack Murray. The Patriots will do battle against the NFC East in the upcoming campaign, and it’s highly unlikely the Arizona Cardinals will reach Super Bowl LIV.

That said, Winovich can take solace in the fact that he’ll get to square off against a number of high-profile quarterbacks in 2019. The 24-year-old will have the opportunity to take down Ben Roethlisberger, Baker Mayfield, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes among others as a rookie.

Thumbnail photo via Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY Sports Images