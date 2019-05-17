Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have brought it to the Carolina Hurricanes for nearly tghe entirety of the Eastern Conference Final.

And up 3-0 in the series, the B’s took a 3-0 lead in Game 4 to inch closer to punching their Stanley Cup Final ticket.

And who better to do the honors than Patrice Bergeron.

Boston’s top-line pivot potted his second goal of the game in the third period after a strong forechecking play. Bergeron got in the way of a Jaccob Salvin pass that deflected out in front of the Carolina goal to David Pastrnak. The winger then dished to Bergeron, who deposited on into an open net to make it a three-goal at 10:32 of the third.

No chance for McElhinney on this one. Bergeron's 8th of the playoffs for that 3-0 lead. 5 minutes left #NHLBruins #TakeWarning #StanleyCuppic.twitter.com/aHaOgpkmH1 — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) May 17, 2019

