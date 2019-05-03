Watch Patrice Bergeron Score His First Goal Of Second Round With Power-Play Tally

David Pastrnak looks to be rounding into form, and so too is one of his linemates.

In an incredibly important Game 4 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pastrnak recorded his second goal of the Stanley Cup playoff second-round series just a few minutes into the opening period.

Then minutes later, it was Patrice Bergeron that got on the board.

While on the power-play (and following a nice save by Tuukka Rask on a Boone Jenner penalty shot), Bergeron received the puck at the top of the circle. He fired off a wrister that beat Jackets netminder Sergei Bobrovsky over his left shoulder.

Take a look.

It was Bergeron’s first goal of the second round and fourth of the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images