Watch Patrice Bergeron Seal Deal In Game 4 With Power Play Goal

Things very much were up in the air when the Boston Bruins took the ice in the third period of Game 4 against the Clolumbus Blue Jackets.

Boston held a 2-1 lead and had pretty sloppy stretches of play, including a power play that had looked pretty lackluster since scoring in the first period.

But the B’s struck twice in the third, with Sean Kuraly providing insurance, and Patrice Bergeron potting his second power-play goal of the night to move Boston’s man advantage to 2-for-6 to seal the Bruins’ 4-1 win.

Bergeron picked up a rebound after a David Pastrnak shot from the right faceoff dot could not be corralled by Sergei Bobrovsky.

After a quiet offensive night in Game 3, the Bruins picked up some much-needed momentum on Thursday and now head back to Boston with the series tied up 2-2.

