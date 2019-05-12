Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Warning: If you read any further, there’s a decent chance you’ll encounter some “Game of Thrones” spoilers.

Maybe you care, maybe you don’t. Either way, you’ve been warned.

The penultimate “Thrones” episode will air Sunday, with the looming Battle of King’s Landing expecting to claim many notable lives. And, well, Duron Harmon can’t wait to see the carnage unfold.

The New England Patriots safety has been previewing episodes all season, and that trend continued Sunday morning.

Take a look:

"We gonna let Euron kill the dragon like that?"@dharm32 at it again. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/QSNvSETHsg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2019

Well, there you have it.

In other Patriots-related news, Julian Edelman graduated college Saturday at the ripe-old age of 32. His big day nearly got spoiled by a trolling Tom Brady, though.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images