Watch Patriots Relive Highlights From Super Bowl LIII Victory

The New England Patriots surely never will forget Super Bowl LIII, but a little memory refresher never hurts.

The Patriots’ latest championship film, “3 Games to Glory VI,” is set to be released to the public May 7. The movie contains hours of behind-the-scenes footage throughout New England’s postseason run, and a few Super Bowl LIII champs got a sneak peek of the action before it hits stores.

The team’s official Twitter account on Thursday shared a video of Kyle Van Noy, Jason McCourty, Rex Burkhead and Stephon Gilmore reliving a handful of highlights from New England’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams. It’s safe to say the title triumph hasn’t gotten old for any of them.

"That behind the scenes, you just can't get that anywhere." @KVN_03, @McCourtyTwins (J-Mac), @BumpNrunGilm0re & @RBrex34 watch 3 Games to Glory VI before its release on May 7th. Available now for pre-order: https://t.co/g5lPB1U0kL pic.twitter.com/cU8THP5ADA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 2, 2019

The Patriots still have a handful of opportunities to celebrate their Super Bowl LIII victory before their 2019 campaign gets underway. New England likely will receive its championship rings later this summer, and it will raise its sixth Super Bowl banner prior to the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images