The Truth couldn’t have been any more false about the Boston Celtics’ second-round NBA playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Paul Pierce declared after Boston’s decisive Game 1 victory in Milwaukee that the series was “over,” yet the Bucks responded by rattling off four straight wins to eliminate the Celtics and punch their tickets to the Eastern Conference finals.

On Thursday, one day after Milwaukee’s series-clinching Game 5 win at Fiserv Forum, Pierce was forced to answer for his very bold (and very bad) prediction. The former Celtics star struggled to find the right words — or any words, really — to explain his ill-advised take.

Check out the clip below from ESPN’s “NBA Countdown,” in which Pierce’s colleagues let him have it.

Maybe Pierce meant the series was “over” in favor of Milwaukee?

That’s certainly how it played out, as the Celtics performed terribly after Game 1, resulting in an early playoff exit that will only raise questions about Kyrie Irving’s future and where Boston goes from here.

The Bucks didn’t let Pierce’s awful prediction slide, either. They made sure to troll the former NBA All-Star after their Game 5 win Wednesday.

